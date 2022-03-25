Cannabis names, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY +22.4%), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB +10.4%), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL +8.5%) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC +9.9%) have bounced back for the second straight session as Wall Street reacts to an upcoming bill aimed at legalizing marijuana in the U.S.

Pot stocks led by Canadian Licensed Producers closed sharply higher on Thursday on the news that the House will consider Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act next week.

The bill sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) aims to remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances, among its other objectives. However, the analysts are not upbeat about its future.

A previous version of the bill cleared the House floor in December 2020 but stalled in the then-Republican controlled Senate.

“We expect the MORE Act to clear the House once again, but we view it primarily as a messaging bill as it has no viable path to passage through the Senate,” Barron’s reported Friday, quoting BTIG strategist Isaac Boltansky.

Boltansky thinks that Congress will not be able to pass comprehensive marijuana reform, but the failure could drive the lawmakers towards introducing legislation that will give industry access to banking, at the minimum.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE Act, which would ban banking regulators from penalizing banks for working with legal cannabis companies, passed the House in September.

Even if More Act stumbles, SAFE will be a “logical legislative fallback,” according to Boltansky, who expects the latter legislation to pass in 2H 2022.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic argues that top Senate Democrats could not afford to come out empty-handed on cannabis reforms after getting so much attention to their proposals.

"SAFE could be more than just face-saving," Zuanic wrote on Friday, adding that the passage of the act “could be an honorable start, and provide a realistic spark for future broader more comprehensive reform.”

However, Cannabis stocks continue to shine as the market draws to a close on Friday. Tilray (TLRY), Cronos Group (CRON +6.5%), HEXO (HEXO +7.9%) and Sundial Growers (SNDL) have reached a three-month high.

﻿Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis (ACB), and Canopy Growth (CGC +9.9%) are yet to exceed their February peak.

U.S. MSOs, Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF +8.7%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +7.1%), and Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF +5.8%) are also among notable gainers.

