Invitation Homes prices $600M senior notes offering
Mar. 25, 2022 4:19 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) said its operating partnership Invitation Homes Operating Partnership priced a public offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of 4.15% senior notes due 2032.
- The notes were priced at 99.739% of the principal amount and will mature on Apr. 15, 2032.
- The operating partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay all $204.6M of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2018-3, and the remaining proceeds to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2018-2.
- The offering is expected to close on Apr. 5.