KKR and GIP close on $15B CyrusOne purchase

Mar. 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), CONEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) complete their acquisition of data center REIT CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$15B, including the assumption of debt.
  • As a result, CyrusOne's stock stopped trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective Friday.
  • "We see significant opportunity ahead for CyrusOne to build on its market leading position and impressive track record of delivering state of the art data center solutions around the globe, at a time when the world is increasingly dependent on them, at a rapid pace," said Waldemar Szlezak, partner at KKR (KKR).
  • CyrusOne also notified Nasdaq of its intention to delist its 1.450% senior notes due 2027.
  • CyrusOne agreed in November to be acquired by KKR and GIP.
