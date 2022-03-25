KKR and GIP close on $15B CyrusOne purchase
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) complete their acquisition of data center REIT CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$15B, including the assumption of debt.
- As a result, CyrusOne's stock stopped trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective Friday.
- "We see significant opportunity ahead for CyrusOne to build on its market leading position and impressive track record of delivering state of the art data center solutions around the globe, at a time when the world is increasingly dependent on them, at a rapid pace," said Waldemar Szlezak, partner at KKR (KKR).
- CyrusOne also notified Nasdaq of its intention to delist its 1.450% senior notes due 2027.
- CyrusOne agreed in November to be acquired by KKR and GIP.