The S&P 500 finished the trading week in positive territory for the second straight week as the major index closed above the 200-day moving average and now sits right at its 100-day moving average.

Moreover, the accompanying SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) concluded the week in the green as well. The ETF finished the week +1.8% and is -5% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on March 18th to the close of March 25th.

#1: Energy, +7.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +6.6%.

#2: Materials, +4.1% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) +3.7%.

#3: Utilities, +3.4% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +2.7%.

#4: Information Technology, +2.3% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +2%.

#5: Communication Services, +2.1% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +1.4%.

#6: Financials, +1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +1.3%.

#7: Consumer Staples, +1.3% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +1.2%.

#8: Industrials, +1.1% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) +0.8%.

#9: Consumer Discretionary, +1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) +0.8%.

#10: Real Estate, +0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) -0.2%.

#11: Health Care, -0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) -0.5%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.