The Batman (NYSE:T) has had his run of Gotham City, but now a completely different type of city looks to try to come out on top of the weekend box office.

The Lost City (NASDAQ:PARA, NASDAQ:PARAA), a romantic comedy/adventure with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, opens as a major contender to The Batman, which has had a relatively uncrowded three weeks with next to no competition.

The Batman used that time wisely, hitting $300 million in domestic grosses and $609.4 million on a worldwide basis - the second-best performance of the COVID-19 pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY).

Paramount's expecting an opening for The Lost City in the low to mid-$20 million range; last weekend, The Batman grossed $36.7 million, so a typical weekly drop-off could make leadership a close call.

For its part, Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY) - still in nearly 2,600 theaters a full 14 weeks after release - has boosted its domestic cumulative total to $797.5 million, and another $1.09 billion overseas to land at a global total of $1.885 billion. (That's third-best and sixth-best on the domestic and global all-time chart respectively.)

Sunday will also bring more big movie news via the 94th Academy Awards, but with the key nominees in few theaters this week, there's not likely to be much box-office impact (though wins could boost streaming viewership in the coming days).