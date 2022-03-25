GlaxoSmithKline, Vir hit by amended authorization for COVID-19 antibody therapy in U.S.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 antibody therapy sotrovimab noting its weakness against Omicron subvariant.
- “..Based on the totality of available evidence, including new live virus data generated by Vir, it is unlikely that the sotrovimab 500 mg dose will be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant,” the companies said. Vir (VIR) is trading ~2% lower and GSK (GSK) is trading flat in the post-market.
- GSK (GSK) and Vir (VIR) plans to submit the data supporting the use of a higher dose of sotrovimab against the subvariant and expects to share the data with regulators and health officials across the world.
Last month, the FDA advised against the use of sotrovimab in locations with COVID-19 variants that are not susceptible to the drug.