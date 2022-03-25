Brady to license Honeywell's global shutter barcode technology

Mar. 25, 2022 4:37 PM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)HONBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Brady (NYSE:BRC) entered into a multi-year deal with Honeywell International (HON) to license Honeywell patented technology related to the use of its global shutter technology in barcode scanning devices.
  • BRC agreed to pay an annual royalty to Honeywell to license its patents that cover global shutter technology in barcode scanners.
  • "Because of Honeywell's patented global shutter technology, BRC's industrial customers will be able to scan barcodes more efficiently and operate Brady's products in a wider range of environments and situations," said Russell Shaller, president – Identification Solutions, BRC.
