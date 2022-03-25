AT&T declares $0.2775 dividend details ahead of WarnerMedia spin-off closing

Mar. 25, 2022 4:57 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) declares $0.2775/share quarterly dividend. That comes in line with company's already declared annual dividend of $1.11 per share expected post-close of the pending WarnerMedia spin-off transaction.
  • Forward yield 4.66%
  • Payable May 2; for shareholders of record April 14; ex-div April 13.
  • In addition the company announces stock dividend for record of Apr. 5: AT&T said this stock dividend is in connection with the previously announced transaction to combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). On the closing date of the transaction, anticipated to be in April, AT&T shareholders will receive, on a tax-free basis, an estimated 0.24 shares of stock in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for each share of AT&T common stock.
  • See T Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.