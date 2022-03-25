AT&T declares $0.2775 dividend details ahead of WarnerMedia spin-off closing
Mar. 25, 2022
- AT&T (NYSE:T) declares $0.2775/share quarterly dividend. That comes in line with company's already declared annual dividend of $1.11 per share expected post-close of the pending WarnerMedia spin-off transaction.
- Forward yield 4.66%
- Payable May 2; for shareholders of record April 14; ex-div April 13.
- In addition the company announces stock dividend for record of Apr. 5: AT&T said this stock dividend is in connection with the previously announced transaction to combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). On the closing date of the transaction, anticipated to be in April, AT&T shareholders will receive, on a tax-free basis, an estimated 0.24 shares of stock in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for each share of AT&T common stock.