Bullish or bearish? We ask the same question we did last Friday, but this time the S&P 500 closed north of its 200-day moving average and now hinges at its 100-day moving average, slightly above the 4,500 marker.

A break above should give a clear signal to the markets that the bulls are back in the driver seat, and a sharp move downward can bring the bears back to the table.

The S&P 500 (SP500) had another positive week as the index finished in the green +1.8%, and now is -5.7% off its all-time trading high. The upward move came as volatility (VIX) levels subsided again, this time from 23 to 20, which has led to a strong boost for ETFs that track the benchmark index.

Again, market participants will have the weekend to ponder and decide which direction should be chosen by the markets. Regardless of the decision, the three large-cap ETFs that mimic the returns of the S&P 500: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) will be in play come Monday morning.

Year-to-date: the S&P 500 is -5%, and all three ETFs SPY, IVV, and VOO are all right there as well.

See below a six-month chart of the S&P 500 attached with its 100-day and 200-day moving average. For additional analysis, see how each S&P 500 sector performed on the week.