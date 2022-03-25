AT&T fills in details of spin-off in WarnerMedia/Discovery deal

Mar. 25, 2022 5:06 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCADISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • With the WarnerMedia/Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) transaction close getting closer, AT&T (NYSE:T) has issued more detail on the spin-off of its media company.
  • AT&T will spin off 100% of its interest in WarnerMedia to its shareholders, effected via a stock dividend.
  • As of the transaction closing, AT&T shareholders of record at the close on April 5 will receive (tax-free) an estimated 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for each share of AT&T held.
  • Immediately after the spin-off, the WarnerMedia SpinCo shares will be exchanged for stock representing about 71% of the new WBD.
  • After the deal is closed, AT&T shareholders will continue to hold the same number of AT&T common shares they held before the close (along with new shares of WBD common stock). AT&T's share price will adjust to reflect the transfer of the WarnerMedia business.
  • As expected, AT&T also declared a second-quarter dividend in line with its approved post-close annual dividend of $1.11/share.
