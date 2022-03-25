Freeline Therapeutics spikes as Syncona discloses stake

  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) has added ~17% in the post-market Friday on the news that Guernsey-based investment firm Syncona Limited has a ~63% stake in the clinical-stage biotechnology company.
  • Syncona has revealed the position through a 13-D filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission last week. Syncona operates as a closed-ended investment company focused on life science businesses.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) has lost more than 90% over the past twelve months underperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
  • The company shares surged early this year in reaction to regulatory clearance to start clinical trials for FLT201, an experimental gene therapy for Gaucher disease Type 1. Gaucher disease is a hereditary disorder that can affect multiple organs.
  • In Q3 2022, Freeline (FRLN) expects to report early data from the first cohort of its Phase 1/2 dose-finding trial for FLT201.
