Eve & Co receives order for creditor protection

  • Eve & Co (OTCQX:EEVVF) received an order for creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
  • The order includes a stay of proceedings in favor of EEVVFF, approval of a debtor-in-possession loan from Deans Knight Capital Management on behalf of its clients, the appointment of BDO Canada as monitor of EEVVF.
  • The order allows EEVVF to draw the first advance under the DIP loan, in the amount of $1.2M.
  • These funds will be used to finance working capital requirements until the comeback hearing on Apr. 1.
  • At the hearing, EEVVF will seek the court's approval of a sale and investment solicitation process.
  • The company intends to conduct the SISP with the goal of facilitating a transaction that sees EEVVF emerge from creditor protection as a going concern.
