Eve & Co receives order for creditor protection
Mar. 25, 2022 5:22 PM ETEve & Co Incorporated (EEVVF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eve & Co (OTCQX:EEVVF) received an order for creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
- The order includes a stay of proceedings in favor of EEVVFF, approval of a debtor-in-possession loan from Deans Knight Capital Management on behalf of its clients, the appointment of BDO Canada as monitor of EEVVF.
- The order allows EEVVF to draw the first advance under the DIP loan, in the amount of $1.2M.
- These funds will be used to finance working capital requirements until the comeback hearing on Apr. 1.
- At the hearing, EEVVF will seek the court's approval of a sale and investment solicitation process.
- The company intends to conduct the SISP with the goal of facilitating a transaction that sees EEVVF emerge from creditor protection as a going concern.