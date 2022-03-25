Northrop Grumman, SpaceX win NASA contracts up to $14B to supply space station
Mar. 25, 2022 5:28 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), SPACEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
NASA said it awarded contracts potentially valued as high as $14B to Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and SpaceX (SPACE) for a dozen more resupply missions to the International Space Station through 2026.
The agency ordered a minimum of six additional ISS resupply missions from each company under its Commercial Resupply Services-2 contract, with the option to order additional missions if needed.
The latest order brings the total number of missions under CRS-2 to 32, with 14 missions to Northrop, 15 to SpaceX and three to Sierra Nevada.
