Toronto-Dominion Bank announces institutional NVCC preferred stock issue
Mar. 25, 2022 5:31 PM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) announced a domestic public offering of non-cumulative 5-year fixed rate reset preferred shares [non-viability contingent capital (NVCC)], series 27.
- TD will issue to certain institutional investors 850K series 27 shares priced at $1K/share to raise gross proceeds of $850M.
- The series 27 shares will yield 5.75% annually, with dividends payable semi-annually, as and when declared by TD, for the initial period ending Oct. 31, 2027.
- Thereafter, dividend rate will reset every 5 years at a rate equal to 3.317% over the then 5-year Canadian govt. bond yield.
- During the period from Oct. 1, 2027 to and including Oct. 31, 2027 and every 5 years thereafter, on not less than 15 days and not more than 60 days' notice, TD may redeem the series 27 shares, in whole or in part, at $1K/share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends.
- The expected closing date is Apr. 4.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.