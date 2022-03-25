Toronto-Dominion Bank announces institutional NVCC preferred stock issue

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) announced a domestic public offering of non-cumulative 5-year fixed rate reset preferred shares [non-viability contingent capital (NVCC)], series 27.
  • TD will issue to certain institutional investors 850K series 27 shares priced at $1K/share to raise gross proceeds of $850M.
  • The series 27 shares will yield 5.75% annually, with dividends payable semi-annually, as and when declared by TD, for the initial period ending Oct. 31, 2027.
  • Thereafter, dividend rate will reset every 5 years at a rate equal to 3.317% over the then 5-year Canadian govt. bond yield.
  • During the period from Oct. 1, 2027 to and including Oct. 31, 2027 and every 5 years thereafter, on not less than 15 days and not more than 60 days' notice, TD may redeem the series 27 shares, in whole or in part, at $1K/share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends.
  • The expected closing date is Apr. 4.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
