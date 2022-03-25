Exicure stock sinks postmarket on weak results, going concern risk
Mar. 25, 2022 5:58 PM ETExicure, Inc. (XCUR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock sinks 21% postmarket after the firm posted weak 2021 results and raised concern over its ability to continue as a going concern in the next 1 year.
- Revenue was -$0.5M in 2021, down $17.1M from 2020, due to a decrease in non-cash revenue of $19.3M associated with XCUR's collaboration with AbbVie.
- XCUR reported 2021 net loss of $64.1M vs. net loss of $24.7M in 2020. The wider loss was driven by lower non-cash revenue largely hit by the reversal of non-cash revenue in 2021 associated with the AbbVie collaboration as well as higher R&D and G&A costs.
- XCUR's expectation to continue to generate operating losses and negative operating cash flows, and the need for additional funding raise substantial doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern within 1 year after filing its 2021 results.
- XCUR will require additional financing to address its working capital and other financing needs.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $48.3M as of Dec. 31 vs. $83.3M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- XCUR expects that its cash and cash equivalents will fund its current operations into Q4.
- XCUR stock, which ended 17% lower ahead of posting results, gained 13% YTD.