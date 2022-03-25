Singapore edtech Genius Group downsizes proposed IPO by 55% to $18M

Singapore-based edtech Genius Group (GNS) has downsized its proposed initial public offering by 55% to $18M from $40M.

The company said in a filing that is now plans to offer 3.3M shares priced between $5 and $6 per share. If priced at $5.50, the deal would raise approximately $18M. Underwriters would be granted an option to buy up to 491K additional shares to cover overallotments.

Genius Group has applied to list its shares on NYSE under the symbol GNS. Boustead is now serving as lead bookrunner. Think Equity had been listed on an earlier filing.

In a filing made in February, Genius Group said it planned to offer 7.3M shares priced between $5 to $6, which would have raised approximately $40M. Underwriters would have been granted a 45-day option to buy up to 1.1M additional shares.

The company plans to use proceeds from the deal to help fund further develop its edtech platform and other corporate purposes. Genius Group provides online and in-person educational services for children and adults.

