Three Brazilian bank stocks among weeks' top five financial gainers; fintechs dip

Mar. 26, 2022 10:09 AM ETAlleghany Corporation (Y), UPST, BSBR, BBDSOFI, HLI, UWMC, LU, SI, BRK.ABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Three Brazil-based bank stocks are among last weeks' top five financial gainers (with market cap of $2B+), while fintech names underperformed the most.
  • Property and casualty insurer Alleghany (NYSE:Y) +27% topped the financial gainers list after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) acquired the company in an all-cash deal.
  • Next up are the three Brazilian banks: Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) +11.6%, Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) +11% and Itau Unibanco +9.5%.
  • The fifth largest gainer within the financial sector was cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (SI) +8.9% after it snagged a new Buy rating at BofA.
  • The top five biggest financial losers include:
  • Lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) -17.2% dropped after Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral;
  • China-based financial services platform Lufax (LU) -9.6%;
  • Residential mortgage lender UWM (UWMC) -9.1%;
  • Investment bank Houlihan Lokey (HLI) -8.7% and;
  • Financial services platform SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -8.7%.
