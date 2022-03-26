Three Brazilian bank stocks among weeks' top five financial gainers; fintechs dip
- Three Brazil-based bank stocks are among last weeks' top five financial gainers (with market cap of $2B+), while fintech names underperformed the most.
- Property and casualty insurer Alleghany (NYSE:Y) +27% topped the financial gainers list after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) acquired the company in an all-cash deal.
- Next up are the three Brazilian banks: Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) +11.6%, Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) +11% and Itau Unibanco +9.5%.
- The fifth largest gainer within the financial sector was cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (SI) +8.9% after it snagged a new Buy rating at BofA.
- The top five biggest financial losers include:
- Lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) -17.2% dropped after Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral;
- China-based financial services platform Lufax (LU) -9.6%;
- Residential mortgage lender UWM (UWMC) -9.1%;
- Investment bank Houlihan Lokey (HLI) -8.7% and;
- Financial services platform SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -8.7%.
- Previously, (March 25) consumer sentiment held mid-March levels.