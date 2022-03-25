Bombardier to seek OK for reverse split as much as 30-for-1

Mar. 25, 2022 6:23 PM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRBF), BDRAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Glock Aviation Bombardier BD-700 Global 6000 OE-IGL passenger plane arrival and landing at Vienna Airport

Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bombardier (BDRAF, BDRBF) says it will seek approval at the annual shareholder meeting in May for a reverse stock split that could range between 10-for-1 and 30-for-1.

The Canadian planemaker says it wants to adjust the number of shares to a level comparable with those of companies with similar market value on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company's board would determine the exact ratio of an authorized reverse split at a later date.

As of the close of trading Friday, Bombardier's market cap totaled nearly $3.6B; it has almost 2.1B Class B shares and 308.7M Class A multiple-voting shares.

Bombardier is "slowly getting credit for its strong progress toward its 2025 targets," and "an upward revision seems inevitable," JP Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.