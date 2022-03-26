About a third of biotech companies will have one year of cash or less by the end of 2022, the Morgan Stanley analysts led by Matthew Harrison said this week based on a sample of 380 firms. While the number of companies requiring cash is similar to the levels seen before 2018 – 21, the overall cash needs at approximately $36 billion are higher, the analysts added.

During 2012 – 17, there were 84 follow-on offerings for $11 billion per year of total funding, according to the team. However, during the peak of 2020 – 21, 230 financings generated $51 billion per year in total.

Notably, the 110 companies with potential funding needs have performed slightly lower than the industry average in the recent past, the analysts added, pointing to an average return of -39% over the past six months compared to the -33% decline in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

“Investors are worried that the funding needs of biotech companies could further stress the biotech market,” the team cautioned.

The forecast is based on a sample of 380 U.S. listed biotech companies with over $100 million of market capitalization as of March 15. About 15% of firms with positive cash flow from operations were not included in the final analysis.

However, the analysts acknowledged that the projection might have excluded some of the companies that had major milestones in 2021, which are unlikely to repeat in 2022. It may have also underestimated the financing needs given the analysis is backward-looking, they added

Based on market cap and negative operational cash flow, the group could have included Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), Natera (NTRA), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), Vaxart (VXRT), Geron Corporation (GERN), bluebird bio (BLUE), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), and Humanigen (HGEN),

