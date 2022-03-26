Another momentum ETF launches; do they beat the market, and are they worth it?
- The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) started trading on Wednesday. TACK is an actively managed ETF which will hold 5-8 positions from the 11 US Sector ETFs, two Treasury ETFs, and the SPDR Gold ETF.
- Fairlead's managers will chose which of these ETFs to hold using technical analysis to identify trends in sector leadership. In an up market, they aim to beat the S&P 500 by owning the best performing sector ETFs. In a down market, Fairlead's managers aim to beat the S&P 500 and limit drawdowns by switching to Treasurys, gold and defensive sectors.
- Fairlead says that TACK's objective is "capital appreciation with limited drawdowns". In other words, it aims for gains in an up market, with limited losses in a down market. TACK has an expense ratio of 0.7%.
- From the summary prospectus: "We believe we have developed a sophisticated proprietary technical model that leverages sector leadership in the U.S. equity market, while managing through downdrafts by incorporating exposure to other asset classes, including ETFs investing respectively in gold and U.S. Treasuries, as well as cash equivalents. Through years of research, the portfolio management team believes it has identified several reliable rules-based technical indicators. In part through trial and error, the team has refined these various indicators into a proprietary investment methodology they believe will improve the Fund’s long-term market returns and risk metrics relative to the S&P 500."
- The promise of successful sector rotation is particularly attractive to investors currently, given the clear rotation in sector leadership recently from tech to energy.
- However, sector rotation ETFs have not fulfilled their promise in recent years. The SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last three years. So too have the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), the Northern Lights Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) and the Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR). Here's the chart showing how much each of them has lagged SPY in the last three years.
- Momentum strategies using single stocks rather than sector ETFs have also not beaten the broader indexes in the last few years. The largest momentum ETF, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), picks individual stocks based on momentum. It has also lagged SPY in the last three years. The same is true for the JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) and the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP).
- While momentum has outperformed in the long run, the leading momentum ETFs and sector rotation ETFs have failed to beat the broad market in the last few years. Investors who favor indexing have done better owning the S&P 500 ETFs from SSgA (SPY), iShares (IVV) or Vanguard (VOO) and broad market ETF (VTI) than by owning the momentum ETFs or the sector rotation ETFs.
- The new Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK) will also need to convince investors that its fees are competitive. TACK's expense ratio of 0.7% is the same as XLSR's. That's lower than SECT's expense ratio of 0.75%, and AESR's expense ratio of 1.12%. But it's significantly higher than DYNF's expense ratio of 0.3%, and MTUM's expense ratio of 0.15%.
- The biggest difference between TACK and the other sector rotation and momentum ETFs is its willingness to use Treasurys and gold to protect capital in a stock market sell-off. If it can do that successfully, it may generate the performance to justify its fees.
- Not all momentum strategies have underperformed in the last three years. Seeking Alpha Premium provides quant ratings on individual stocks. Those ratings are driven by momentum combined with valuation, growth, profitability and revisions to analysts' earnings estimates. They have massively beaten the market in each of the last three years, and are doing so again this year. See chart.