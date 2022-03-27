MKS Instruments acquisition of Atotech likely to eventually get China approval
Mar. 27, 2022 9:00 AM ETAtotech Limited (ATC), MKSIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) $5 billion planned acquisition of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is likely to get approval from China's antitrust regulator, though the authority needs additional time to negotiate remedies.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, is ultimately expected to approve the combination if it has more time, according to a Dealreporter item from Friday, which cited a source familiar.
- The latest news comes as a March 31 walk deadline for the deal approaches. Earlier this month another report said that the ATC/MKSI transaction was said to have been refiled in China. While SAMR initially planned to clear the deal without conditions, SAMR received concerns from third parties in its final check.
- The complaints are "vocal" and mainly eminent from MKS's consumers, according to the Dealreporter item. The source who spoke the publication wouldn't directly confirm if discussions to extend the deal end date were taking place. MKSI didn't respond to trade pub's request for comment and Atotech (ATC) said it doesn't have an update on the status of transaction.
- Earlier this month Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi wrote that the deal may have to be renegotiated or cancelled as the March 31 deadline for deal termination nears. MKSI can likely increase its offer price by $2/share for the cash portion of the deal.
- Quatrochi compared the ATC/MKSI deal to the $3.5 billion Applied Materials (AMAT)/Kokusai 2019-2021 transaction in the adjacent semi cap equipment space, which despite multiple deal extensions by China's antitrust authority, never received approval and was terminated after the deal deadline passed.
- As of Friday's close, Atotech (ATC) shares traded at a 9.6% discount to the implied takeout value vs a 2% discount in late February, which indicates traders are more concerned about a deal close.
- MKSI shares would likely react positively to a canceled deal and a termination may result in a "relief rally", according to Wells Fargo's Quatrochi. A delayed or renegotiated deal would also likely be a negative for MKSI's stock.
- MKS Instruments (MKSI) said in December that the ATC deal has received approval, or indication of imminent approval, from 12 out of 13 global antitrust regulatory authorities, with China being the last remaining approval. The company at the time pushed out the close of the deal to Q1 from Q4.
- MKS Instruments (MKSI) agreed to buy Atotech (ATC) for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock in July.