Hasbro said to reject settlement offer from investor Alta Fox

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is said to have rejected an offer from investor Alta Fox Capital Management to add one of its director nominees to the toymaker's board.

Alta Fox, which has a 2.5% stake in Hasbro, has privately indicated to the toymaker it would settle for new two new directors as long as one of them was one of Alta Fox's nominees, according to a Reuters report. It's still possible that a settlement could be reached before Hsbro's annual meeting, scheduled for the spring.

The report comes after activist Alta Fox last month said it was seeking five board seats and wanted the company to spin off the unit that produces Dungeons & Dragons, known as Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming.

Hasbro rejected giving Alta Fox any of its nominees and is said to believe its own nominees have more relevant experience than the Alta Fox nominees, according to the Reuters report.

Hasbro (HAS) told Reuters in a statement that it has had "multiple conversations" with Alta Fox to listen to its views and "attempt to come to a resolution of this campaign."

Alta Fox has argued that Hasbro could double its valuation by spinning off the unit that houses the Dungeons & Dragons business. The activist believes the business would be around about $13B.

A Keybanc analyst last month said that spinoff of its Wizards of the Coast unit is unlikely to happen and has a 30% probability of occurring.