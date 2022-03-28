Second COVID Pfizer/Moderna booster could be offered to Americans 50 and older - NY Times

Mar. 27, 2022 11:41 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Man getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.