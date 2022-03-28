Second COVID Pfizer/Moderna booster could be offered to Americans 50 and older - NY Times
Mar. 27, 2022
- Americans aged 50 and older may be given the option of receiving a second COVID-19 booster shot, The New York Times reported.
- The U.S. FDA could authorize a second booster as soon as this week, the newspaper added. The CDC would then follow with their own recommendation.
- The second booster would apply to the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines.
- A CDC study in February found that the efficacy of the mRNA vaccine boosters declines significantly after four months.
- An FDA advisory committee to discuss the use of booster shots is scheduled for April 6.
- Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) have asked the FDA to authorize a second booster in adults 65 and older while Moderna (MRNA) has asked the agency to approve a second booster in adults 18 and older.