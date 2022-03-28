AnPac Bio-Medical Science receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum market value deficiency
Mar. 28, 2022 12:56 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) received a notice from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities for continued listing on the exchange.
- Nasdaq rule requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of $50M.
- The notice also indicates that the company has not met the Nasdaq’s minimum standard requirements of $10M in stockholders’ equity, $50M in total assets and $50M in total revenue.
- Per the notice, unless the company requests an appeal of the Letter, trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares will be suspended at the opening of business on April 4, 2022.
- The Company is applying to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market and will appeal the letter to seek additional time to meet the requirements to transfer.
- Previously Jan.24, AnPac Bio receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum market value.
- Last year, AnPac Bio-Medical receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice.