Sonos to replace Chart Industries in S&P 600; Embecta to join S&P SmallCap 600
Mar. 28, 2022 3:15 AM ETEmbecta Corp. (EMBCV), BNED, CONE, GTLS, SONO, BDXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will replace Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 30.
- Chart Industries (GTLS) will replace CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne in a deal that closed today.
- Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBCV) will replace Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4.
- Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is spinning off Embecta in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1, pursuant to which BDX will remain in the S&P 500.
- Barnes & Noble Education is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.