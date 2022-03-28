Sonos to replace Chart Industries in S&P 600; Embecta to join S&P SmallCap 600

Mar. 28, 2022 3:15 AM ETEmbecta Corp. (EMBCV), BNED, CONE, GTLS, SONO, BDXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will replace Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 30.
  • Chart Industries (GTLS) will replace CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne in a deal that closed today.
  • Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBCV) will replace Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4.
  • Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is spinning off Embecta in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1, pursuant to which BDX will remain in the S&P 500.
  • Barnes & Noble Education is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
