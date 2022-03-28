Vertex announces reimbursement pact in Australia for TRIKAFTA
Mar. 28, 2022 3:43 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- As of 1 April 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) says that TRIKAFTA will be reimbursed on the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in people ages 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene, the most common CF-causing mutation.
- TRIKAFTA was approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in March 2021 based on the results of four global Phase 3 clinical trials, which included multiple Australian trial sites and patients.
- CF is a progressive, multi-organ disease that affects the lungs, liver, pancreas, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands and reproductive tract.
- Australia now joins the list of 30 countries where the triple combination therapy is approved and reimbursed including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the countries within the U.K.