Ukraine War Update: Biden clarifies Putin 'cannot remain in power' remarks

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Tempering remarks

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. For free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness," President Biden declared over the weekend. "We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities. For Gods sake, this man cannot remain in power." The latter line can be read as an escalation from the West, but top American officials quickly clarified that the U.S. does not have a policy of regime change. Biden simply meant Putin could not be "empowered to wage war" against Ukraine or elsewhere, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Peace talks

Ukraine is ready to declare neutrality, pledge not develop nuclear weapons and abandon its drive for NATO membership if Russia withdraws troops from the country and gives security guarantees. The comments come before the latest round of peace talks between the two nations, which will take place in Turkey this week. Meanwhile, Russian forces have left some areas of the Ukraine, like Slavutych (home to employees of the Chernobyl nuclear plant), but battles are continuing in other regions.

Censoring reports

HSBC (HSBC) is editing research reports from its analysts to remove any references to a "war" in Ukraine, according to the FT. The word has been changed to "conflict" instead (Russia has referred to it as a "special military operation). While HSBC has less than $1B of Russian assets, it has over 200 employees in the country. Keep in mind that a law was just passed in Russia that criminalizes the spreading of what the Russian government calls the "spreading of misinformation" in relation to the war.

