Virgin Media O2 selects VMware to complete 5G Roll-out across UK and EU
Mar. 28, 2022 4:40 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Virgin Media O2 UK has selected VMware (NYSE:VMW) to help modernise its network and enable the continued success of its 5G rollout.
- It will leverage VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure to rapidly design, build, test and implement virtualised network functions, boosting innovation across its network and the delivery of new services.
- The collaboration has underpinned the deployment of Virgin Media O2’s 5G network over the past 16 months.
- The collaboration will support the next generation of containerised network functions and enable Virgin Media O2 to maintain and expand the network’s ability to support multi-vendor solutions.