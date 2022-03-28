Virgin Media O2 selects VMware to complete 5G Roll-out across UK and EU

Mar. 28, 2022 4:40 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

5G sign

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Virgin Media O2 UK has selected VMware (NYSE:VMW) to help modernise its network and enable the continued success of its 5G rollout.
  • It will leverage VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure to rapidly design, build, test and implement virtualised network functions, boosting innovation across its network and the delivery of new services.
  • The collaboration has underpinned the deployment of Virgin Media O2’s 5G network over the past 16 months.
  • The collaboration will support the next generation of containerised network functions and enable Virgin Media O2 to maintain and expand the network’s ability to support multi-vendor solutions.
