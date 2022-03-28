Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is acquiring U.K.-based Acacia Pharma Group (OTCPK:ACPGF).

The terms of the proposed transaction value Acacia’s existing issued and to be issued share capital at ~€94.7M, or €0.90 per share.

Eagle will pay ~€71.6M in cash and the remaining ~€23.2M is expected to be paid in Eagle common shares.

Acacia Pharma stockholders will receive, €0.68 in cash and 0.0049 common stock of Eagle for 1 share of Acacia.

The agreement also provides for Eagle to guarantee ~€25M of debt within Acacia.

Certain shareholders and directors owning Acacia shares delivered to the companies' deeds of irrevocable undertaking.

The transaction is expected to provide Eagle with two marketed products: Byfavo, a sedative medicine for adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less; Barhemsys approved in U.S. for rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) despite prophylaxis; also approved for preventing/treating PONV who have not received prophylaxis.

The company expects the transaction to be earnings accretive in 2024.

The transaction was approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in late Q2, subject to approval by Acacia's shareholders, sanction of the High Court of England and Wales and other customary closing conditions.