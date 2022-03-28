New Oriental Education & Technology plans to implement ADS ratio change
Mar. 28, 2022 5:22 AM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) plans to change the ratio of its ADS to its shares, par value $0.001/share, from the current ADS Ratio of 1 ADS to one share to a new ADS ratio of 1 ADS to 10 shares.
- The change will be effective on or about Apr.8.
- For New Oriental's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split.
- Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten existing ADSs then held for one new ADS.
- New Oriental's ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."
- With change in the ADS Ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally.
- Shares trading 2.4% higher premarket.