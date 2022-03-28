AstraZeneca's Evusheld gets approval in EU to prevent COVID-19

Mar. 28, 2022 5:28 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) antibody cocktail Evusheld for preventing COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg.
  • The approval follows the recommendation made by a panel of the European Medicines Agency last week.
  • The recommended dose of Evusheld in Europe is 150mg of tixagevimab and 150mg of cilgavimab, administered as two separate sequential intramuscular injections.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed PROVENT, which showed a 77% reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo at the primary analysis and an 83% reduction at a six-month median analysis, with protection from the virus lasting at least six months.
  • Evusheld is already approved in the U.K. and U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.