AstraZeneca's Evusheld gets approval in EU to prevent COVID-19
Mar. 28, 2022 5:28 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) antibody cocktail Evusheld for preventing COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg.
- The approval follows the recommendation made by a panel of the European Medicines Agency last week.
- The recommended dose of Evusheld in Europe is 150mg of tixagevimab and 150mg of cilgavimab, administered as two separate sequential intramuscular injections.
- The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed PROVENT, which showed a 77% reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo at the primary analysis and an 83% reduction at a six-month median analysis, with protection from the virus lasting at least six months.
- Evusheld is already approved in the U.K. and U.S.