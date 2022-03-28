ChargePoint and Gatik partner for developing electric ecosystem
Mar. 28, 2022 5:45 AM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Gatik entered into strategic partnership for developing an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles designed to maximize sustainability, operational efficiency and economics for ChargePoint and Gatik's customers across North America.
- Through the partnership, infrastructure and integrated services will play a significant role in helping to decarbonize the B2B short-haul logistics sector and will offer a simple and seamless solution to help Gatik and ChargePoint’s customers meet their corporate sustainability goals.
- Customers transporting goods in Gatik’s autonomous electric fleet will have access to ChargePoint’s expertise in site design, interoperability validation, and lower investment costs.
- Powered by ChargePoint's scalable and reliable charging technology, Gatik launched its first autonomous electric box trucks with Walmart in 2021.
- Gatik’s partnership with ChargePoint ensures customers have access to Gatik’s class 3-6 autonomous electric fleet and ChargePoint’s charging infrastructure and integrated services.