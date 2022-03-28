ChargePoint and Gatik partner for developing electric ecosystem

Mar. 28, 2022

As electric vehicles become more popular with the ESG movement, EV charging stations like this one from Chargepoint will necessarily become more commonplace.

robertcicchetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Gatik entered into strategic partnership for developing an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles designed to maximize sustainability, operational efficiency and economics for ChargePoint and Gatik's customers across North America.
  • Through the partnership, infrastructure and integrated services will play a significant role in helping to decarbonize the B2B short-haul logistics sector and will offer a simple and seamless solution to help Gatik and ChargePoint’s customers meet their corporate sustainability goals.
  • Customers transporting goods in Gatik’s autonomous electric fleet will have access to ChargePoint’s expertise in site design, interoperability validation, and lower investment costs.
  • Powered by ChargePoint's scalable and reliable charging technology, Gatik launched its first autonomous electric box trucks with Walmart in 2021.
  • Gatik’s partnership with ChargePoint ensures customers have access to Gatik’s class 3-6 autonomous electric fleet and ChargePoint’s charging infrastructure and integrated services.
