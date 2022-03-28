Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) expanded their strategic partnership for certain cancer drugs.

Under the agreement, Innovent will get sole commercialization rights to import, market and distribute Cyramza (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo (selpercatinib) once approved in Mainland China.

The companies said that in March 2022 Cyramza, in combination with paclitaxel, was approved in China for second-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Meanwhile, Cyramza as second-line treatment in certain patients with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is currently under review in China.

Meanwhile, Retsevmo is under review in China for certain patients with non-small lung cancer and certain patients with thyroid cancer.

Upon regulatory approvals of Cyramza in the HCC indication and Retsevmo for non-small lung cancer use, Innovent will $45M to Lilly in total and then intends to commercialize the two drugs in China.

In addition, Lilly also granted a right of first negotiation to Innovent for the potential future commercialization of pirtobrutinib in China. The drug is being explored to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.