Biden set to propose new 'Billionaire Minimum Income Tax'

Top White House officials, as well as President Biden himself, are clarifying comments he made during a trip to Europe, which could have been construed as a U.S. policy of regime change in Russia. "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. For free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness," Biden announced on Saturday. "We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities. For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Snapshot: Biden has previously called Vladimir Putin a "butcher," as well as a "war criminal," as the West braces for a rocky road ahead in a "new battle for freedom." However, the administration was adamant the new remarks were not a sign of a policy change, but simply meant Putin should not be "empowered to wage war" against Ukraine or elsewhere. U.K., French and NATO officials also sought to distance themselves from the remarks, which capped a highly-televised speech in Warsaw to rally support for Ukraine.

"It's not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia," responded Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The president of Russia is elected by Russians." Many in the West feel differently, citing rampant electoral fraud under Putin's rule, while independent media and political opponents are suppressed. Moreover, Biden's statement will almost certainly be used as part of Russia's latest propaganda.

On the home front: While the war in Russia has consumed much of the White House's bandwidth, Biden will turn a spotlight onto some domestic priorities this week. A new budget proposal will be unveiled today that would level a 20% minimum tax rate on American households worth more than $100M. The added revenue could help trim the federal deficit and/or finance some safety net programs, though it is far from certain the measure will be approved by Congress.