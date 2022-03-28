Vail Resorts to invest in European ski resort, Andermatt-Sedrun for 55% stake
Mar. 28, 2022 5:54 AM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marking its first ever strategic decision to invest in, and operate, a ski resort in Europe, Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) plans to invest ~$CHF 149M for acquiring 55% stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport.
- The investment is divided into two parts: CHF 110M investment into Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG for use in capital investments to enhance the guest experience on the mountain and CHF 39M which will be paid to ASA and fully reinvested into the real estate developments in the base area.
- Transaction full amount will be reinvested and used for the further expansion of the destination.
- Andermatt Swiss Alps will continue to hold ~40% of the shares.
- Vail Resorts' investment into Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG will significantly accelerate the expansion of the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun and the destination as a whole.
- The transaction is expected to close prior to the 2022/23 ski and ride season.