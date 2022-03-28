Viomi Technology GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $209.15M
- Viomi Technology press release (NASDAQ:VIOT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $209.15M (-27.8% Y/Y).
- Number of cumulative household users reached approximately 6.6 million, compared to approximately 6.3 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 and approximately 5.1 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Percentage of household users with at least two connected products reached 21.5%, compared to 21.1% as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 and 20.0% as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.