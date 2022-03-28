STAAR Surgical stock soars 22% as FDA approves implantable lenses EVO for myopia

Mar. 28, 2022 6:09 AM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved  STAAR Surgical's (NASDAQ:STAA) EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism.
  • The company said than an estimated 100M U.S. adults ages 21 to 45 who have myopia are potential candidates for EVO, a biocompatible implantable lens that corrects distance vision.
  • Earlier in March, STAAR was upgraded by BTIG to Buy from Neutral, citing a compelling valuation as the company prepares to launch EVO.
  • STAA +22% premarket to $89
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.