STAAR Surgical stock soars 22% as FDA approves implantable lenses EVO for myopia
Mar. 28, 2022 6:09 AM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved STAAR Surgical's (NASDAQ:STAA) EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism.
- The company said than an estimated 100M U.S. adults ages 21 to 45 who have myopia are potential candidates for EVO, a biocompatible implantable lens that corrects distance vision.
- Earlier in March, STAAR was upgraded by BTIG to Buy from Neutral, citing a compelling valuation as the company prepares to launch EVO.
- STAA +22% premarket to $89