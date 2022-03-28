Ferguson PLC announces £90M share repurchase in next 15 days
Mar. 28, 2022 6:10 AM ETFerguson PLC (FERG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- In continuation of the $1B share repurchase program announced on September 28, 2021 and the subsequent increase to $2B announced on March 15, 2022, Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker Barclays Capital Securities Limited to buy back up to £90M of its shares commencing from March 28, 2022 and ending no later than April 12, 2022.
- The company generally authorized to purchase up to a maximum of 22,186,462 of its ordinary shares at its Annual General Meeting held on December 2, 2021.
- The purpose of the Program is to reduce the capital of the company and any shares repurchased will be transferred into treasury.
- Shares down 2% premarket.