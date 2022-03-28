Ferguson PLC announces £90M share repurchase in next 15 days

Mar. 28, 2022 6:10 AM ETFerguson PLC (FERG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • In continuation of the $1B share repurchase program announced on September 28, 2021 and the subsequent increase to $2B announced on March 15, 2022, Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker Barclays Capital Securities Limited to buy back up to £90M of its shares commencing from March 28, 2022 and ending no later than April 12, 2022.
  • The company generally authorized to purchase up to a maximum of 22,186,462 of its ordinary shares at its Annual General Meeting held on December 2, 2021.
  • The purpose of the Program is to reduce the capital of the company and any shares repurchased will be transferred into treasury.
  • Shares down 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.