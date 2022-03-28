Heineken to exit Russian operations, transfer to new owner with no profits to be earned
Mar. 28, 2022 6:12 AM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) announced that it will end its operations in Russia, accounts for 2% of global sales, which will cost the brewer €400M.
- The company plans to transfer its Russian business to a new owner and that it would not profit from the transaction.
- Earlier this month, Heineken had already halted the sale, production and advertising of the brand and also suspended new investments and exports to the country.
- Heineken is the third-biggest brewer in Russia, where it makes the Zhigulevskoe and Oxota brands for the local market.
- The company stated, "we have concluded that HEINEKEN’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia."