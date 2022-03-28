Heineken to exit Russian operations, transfer to new owner with no profits to be earned

Mar. 28, 2022 6:12 AM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Lagunitas Sells Remaining 50 Percent Stake To Beer Giant Heineken

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) announced that it will end its operations in Russia, accounts for 2% of global sales, which will cost the brewer €400M.
  • The company plans to transfer its Russian business to a new owner and that it would not profit from the transaction.
  • Earlier this month, Heineken had already halted the sale, production and advertising of the brand and also suspended new investments and exports to the country.
  • Heineken is the third-biggest brewer in Russia, where it makes the Zhigulevskoe and Oxota brands for the local market.
  • The company stated, "we have concluded that HEINEKEN’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.