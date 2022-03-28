Accenture to acquire Trancom ITS, terms not disclosed
Mar. 28, 2022 6:19 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has is acquiring digital engineering and operational technology capabilities from Trancom ITS, a Japanese logistics technology services provider.
- The acquisition support Industry X service to offer hyper-automation solutions at scale, which manufacturing and logistics companies in Japan are increasingly demanding to become more efficient and sustainable in their core operations.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- “We’re seeing significant demand from clients to help them automate manual processes in factories and warehouses,” said Tatsuya Nakayabu, senior managing director and lead for Accenture Industry X in Japan. “By combining assets from Trancom ITS with our AI and robotics capabilities, we can drive more value from these processes for clients and help them become more sustainable.”
- Upon closing of the deal, Trancom ITS will continue to service Trancom, whereas its other client relationships will be transferred to Accenture and approximately 190 engineers from Trancom ITS, specializing in cloud-based logistics systems and optimizing warehouse operations with IoT and sensor technology, will join Accenture Industry X in Japan.