Mitsubishi Electric to establish new production site for factory automation control system products
Mar. 28, 2022 6:29 AM ETMitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) has acquired 42,000 square meters of land in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan to establish a new production site for the manufacture of factory automation (FA) control system products from April 2025.
- The new factory will utilize several advanced technologies such as 5G communication, allowing simultaneous connection of various machines, human workers and automatic guided vehicles as they perform their manufacturing tasks.
- Since the demand for FA products is expected to show a medium to long-term growth, particularly in digital sectors, the company will invest around $110M to establish a new production site in Owariasahi City.
- The production capacity at Nagoya works, the company's main FA production site will increase since it neighbors with Owariasahi City.
- Recently, the company announced its dividend policy.