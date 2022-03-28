JPMorgan Chase launches new save account with market leading rate

Mar. 28, 2022 6:30 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments

Chase Bank, San Carlos, CA

jejim/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) launched a new savings option for U.K. customers, Chase saver account which will offer savers a rate of 1.5% AER.
  • The account is available to all new and existing Chase current account holders and is also linked to the Chase current account.
  • "Savers can set up multiple accounts via the Chase app, each with a unique account number, making it easy to organize their savings for specific goals. There are no fees or charges when customers move money out of their saver accounts," Managing Director - Savings and Investments for Chase in the U.K. Shaun Port commented.
  • The bank launched its new digital bank in the U.K. under the Chase brand last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.