JPMorgan Chase launches new save account with market leading rate
Mar. 28, 2022 6:30 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) launched a new savings option for U.K. customers, Chase saver account which will offer savers a rate of 1.5% AER.
- The account is available to all new and existing Chase current account holders and is also linked to the Chase current account.
- "Savers can set up multiple accounts via the Chase app, each with a unique account number, making it easy to organize their savings for specific goals. There are no fees or charges when customers move money out of their saver accounts," Managing Director - Savings and Investments for Chase in the U.K. Shaun Port commented.
- The bank launched its new digital bank in the U.K. under the Chase brand last year.