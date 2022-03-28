Gilead, Galapagos' Jyseleca gets approval in Japan for expanded use in ulcerative colitis
Mar. 28, 2022 6:41 AM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG), GILDESALF, ESALYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF) drug Jyseleca (filgotinib) to treat patients with moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis (UC), an inflammatory bowel disease.
- Jyseleca is already approved in Japan to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA), including prevention of structural joint damage, in patients who had inadequate response to conventional therapies.
- The approval of the second indication for Jyseleca in Japan was backed by data from a phase 2b/3 trial, dubbed SELECTION.
- Galapagos is responsible for the commercialization of filgotinib in Europe, while Gilead remains responsible for filgotinib outside Europe, including in Japan, where filgotinib is co-marketed with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY).