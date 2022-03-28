Walmart stops selling tobacco products in some stores
Mar. 28, 2022
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores - WSJ.
- Cigarettes are being removed in various markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people and store visits.
- In some of these stores, Walmart has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers, as well as other items such as grab-and-go food or candy sold near the front of stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products.
- The shift comes after years of debate within the retail giant’s management team about selling tobacco products, which U.S. health officials say are linked to 480,000 deaths in the country each year and which are complex for big-box retailers to sell because of regulations.
- Sales of cigarettes are generally less profitable to the retail giant than some other items sold.
- Citing this news, Shares of cigarette makers fell in early trading today. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) declined 0.5% in premarket trading and Altria (NYSE:MO) fell 1.17%. and British American Tobacco dropped (NYSE:BTI) 0.75%.
History
- Target (TGT) eliminated all tobacco sales in 1996.
- CVS Health (CVS) said that its decision in 2014 to stop tobacco sales would result in an estimated $2B loss in annual revenue but that those sales ran counter to the company’s goals as a healthcare provider.
Ratings:
- RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi downgraded Altria Group (MO) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $53.
- The stock's stock's strong outperformance since December leaves limited room for further upside, Modi tells investors in a research note. While Altria offers a "solid" 7% dividend yield, stock price appreciation is more limited at current share levels, says the analyst. Modi is also worried about consumer trade down within cigarettes with high gas prices, given its exposure to lower-income consumers.