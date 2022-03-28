SPIVA scorecard: 79% of active fund managers trailed the S&P in 2021

S&P Dow Jones Indices has released its latest SPIVA report card, which sizes up the annual performance of "S&P Indices versus Active" managers (hence the name SPIVA). Some of the findings are startling, like one showing that 79% of active mutual fund managers underperformed the S&P last year. It also revealed that 86% of fund managers evne lagged the benchmark index over the past decade.

Commentary: "It's no surprise that in the last two calendar years a combined $400B flowed out of U.S. equity mutual funds, with the vast majority going into ETFs that are tied to the S&P 500," said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA senior director of ETF and mutual fund research. "It just shows you that it's hard to outperform, and it's hard to outperform because it costs more for active managers to compete with the S&P 500 which is essentially free through the ETF wrapper."

Costs eat into whatever success active managers have, with the average active mutual fund charging 100 basis points, compared to as low as 3 bps seen by ETF rivals. That means the average active fund needs to earn an extra 1%, and that's besides the tough competition. They may also be overconfident in their ability to pick winners, while market timing is impossible to get exactly right on a consistent basis.

More on the subject: Whether a fund is actively-managed or passively-managed, it's still an investment fund where the manager uses pooled money from investors to buy and sell investment securities, such as stocks, bonds, or other assets, to be held in the fund. The investors then share in any returns that the fund generates.