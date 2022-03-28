Colfax announces composition of the full ESAB board post-spinoff
Mar. 28, 2022 6:48 AM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In wake of previously announced spin-off of Colfax's (NYSE:CFX) fabrication technology business, which will operate as ESAB Corporation and the company will be renamed as Enovis Corporation announces the future composition of the full ESAB board.
- Pursuant to which, Mitchell P. Rales will serve as chairman of the board, and current Colfax directors Patrick W. Allender, Rhonda L. Jordan, Didier Teirlinck and Rajiv Vinnakota will serve as directors of ESAB. Mr. Allender, Ms. Jordan and Mr. Teirlinck will resign from Colfax’s board effective upon the consummation of the Separation.
- In addition, the board has appointed Melissa Cummings, Robert S. Lutz, Stephanie M. Phillipps and ESAB President and CEO, Shyam P. Kambeyanda, to join the board, effective upon the consummation of the Separation. Christopher M. Hix, Colfax’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, also will serve as a member of the board.