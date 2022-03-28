Disclosing long-term data for Olumiant (baricitinib), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced that nearly 75% of patients with alopecia areata (AA) who responded to the oral JAK inhibitor, witnessed 90% scalp coverage at 52 weeks.

The U.S., EU, and Japanese regulators are expected to decide on Olumiant as a treatment for AA this year.

The results were based on two double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials that involved 1,200 patients with severe AA.

At the 4-mg dose of the drug, two out of five (39.0%, n=201/515) patients achieved 80% or more scalp hair coverage, and about three out of four of those patients (74.1%, n=149/201) indicated 90% hair coverage, at 52 weeks.

At the 2-mg dose, over one out of five (22.6%, n=77/340) experienced 80% or more scalp hair coverage, while two out of three of them (67.5%, n=52/77) achieved 90% or more hair coverage at 52 weeks.

For both dose levels, the safety data were in line with the 36-week, placebo-controlled period, and there were no new safety signals, according to the companies.

