Tesla stock up as it plans for a stock split vote to pay stock dividend
Mar. 28, 2022 6:55 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its plan to request stockholder to approve an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock through an amendment to the company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- The company's Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval.
- Previously, the company executed a five-for-one split in August 2020 to make owning the stock easier for its employees and investors.
- Shares up 5% premarket.
- Also read, Tesla plans to suspend production at its Shanghai plant for at least one day as the local government intensifies COVID restrictions after a surge in cases in the city.