Iterum Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.02
Mar. 28, 2022 7:02 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Iterum Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ITRM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.02.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $81.3M.
- The company expects that its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2024.
- “Based on several recent interactions with the FDA, we believe that we have made progress towards an agreement on the additional Phase 3 trial design required to support the resubmission of our NDA for oral sulopenem in uUTI. Subject to finalization of the clinical program, we expect to start the study in the second half of 2022,” said Corey Fishman, Iterum’s Chief Executive Officer. “Based on the current operating plan, which includes an additional Phase 3 study, we believe that we are well positioned financially to fund operations into 2024 with our existing cash resources.”