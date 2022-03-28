Nio (NYSE:NIO) announced the start of deliveries of its ET7 sedan.

The Chinese electric vehicle company delivered the first batch of its smart electric flagship sedan to users in Nio China headquarters in Hefei.

Nio's (NIO) first model on the second-generation technology platform, NT2.0 comes standard with over 100 configurations and is equipped with a brand-new software system called Banyan that is said to keep evolving and growing together with its users. The automaker has claimed a driving range of up to 621 miles from a 150 kWh battery pack for the ET7.

Nio (NIO) also said that its Nio Autonomous Driving subscription service is expected to be available by region starting in Q4 this year.

Since the kickoff of the test drive on March 5, users in more than 80 cities have tried the ET7 in person, which Nio (NIO) said turned into a test drive-to-order conversion rate much higher than expectations.

Shares of Nio (NIO) rose 1.71% in premarket trading on Monday to $20.25 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.01 to $55.13.